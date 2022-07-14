 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Photo by Phyllis Coulter

5 eggs

2 C. sugar

1 C. brown sugar

1 1/2 C. oil

1 T. vanilla 

4 C. flour

1 T. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder 

People are also reading…

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 C. cocoa

2 C. shredded zucchini

1 C. shredded apple

Optional: 1 1/2 C. walnuts or pecans, chocolate chips sprinkled over the top of the loaf

Combine wet ingredients in large bowl. Mix dry ingredients in a separate bowl then stir into the wet mixture. Finally fold in zucchini and apple and any other optional filling.

Fill greased loaf pans or mini-loaf pans. Bake at 350° for 50-55 min (full loaves) or 20-25 min (mini-loaves) or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool. May be wrapped and frozen for up to 6 months. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News