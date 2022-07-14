Chocolate Zucchini Bread

5 eggs
2 C. sugar
1 C. brown sugar
1 1/2 C. oil
1 T. vanilla
4 C. flour
1 T. baking soda
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 C. cocoa
2 C. shredded zucchini
1 C. shredded apple
Optional: 1 1/2 C. walnuts or pecans, chocolate chips sprinkled over the top of the loaf
Combine wet ingredients in large bowl. Mix dry ingredients in a separate bowl then stir into the wet mixture. Finally fold in zucchini and apple and any other optional filling.
Fill greased loaf pans or mini-loaf pans. Bake at 350° for 50-55 min (full loaves) or 20-25 min (mini-loaves) or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool. May be wrapped and frozen for up to 6 months.