Christmas (Jell-O) Salad

1 pkg. (3 oz.) lime Jell-O
1 C. boiling water
1 C. ice cubes
1 pkg. (3 oz.) lemon Jell-O
1 C. boiling water
1 C. ice cubes
1 pkg. miniature marshmallows
1 pkg. (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened
People are also reading…
1 can. (16 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained
1 C. whipping cream or 1 pkg. Dream Whip, or 3 C. whipped topping
1 pkg. (3 oz.) cherry Jell-O
1 C. boiling water
1 C. ice cubes
Boil 1 C. of water in a small saucepan and remove from heat. Add lime Jell-O and stir until dissolved. Add 1 C. ice cubes and stir till melted. Pour lime gelatin mixture into a 2-quart, 7 x 11-inch glass oblong casserole dish. Put in refrigerator to set while making lemon mixture.
Rinse original saucepan and boil another cup of water. Add lemon Jell-O and stir to dissolve. Add 1 C. ice cubes and mix. Put in refrigerator and let it start to set while cooling. In a separate bowl mash cream cheese and add drained pineapple to it. Add this to the partially cooled lemon mixture and mix well. Gently fold in whipped cream or whipped topping.
Pour this lemon mixture on the top of the firmly set lime mixture. Put in refrigerator and let set again. Last make the plain red gelatin the same way the lime and lemon were made. Let cool and pour over top of lemon mixture that has firmly set. Let set again for a final time before serving.
Serves 12-15.