4¼ C. flour
4 tsp. instant yeast
1½ tsp. salt
3 T. butter
¾ C. water
3⁄8 C. milk
3⁄8 C. sugar
1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
For filling:
3⁄8 C. softened butter
1 C. brown sugar
1½ T. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. almond extract
For glaze:
2¼ C. powdered sugar
3⁄8 C. butter
1½ tsp. vanilla
3-4 T. milk
Preheat oven to 200°. Combine flour, yeast and salt in bowl of mixer. Combine water, milk, butter and sugar in microwave-safe bowl until mixture is hot and butter is almost melted (about 1½ minutes).
Add egg and egg yolk to flour mixture and beat a few times. Add milk mixture and mix until a soft, sticky dough forms.
Switch to dough hook and knead on lowest setting for 4 minutes or until dough becomes elastic. Or knead by hand on a lightly floured surface for 3 to 4 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 5 minutes.
After dough rests, roll into an 18x12-inch rectangle on lightly floured surface.
Spread softened butter on dough and cover with the filling. Tightly roll dough and cut into 12 equal pieces. Place rolls in lightly greased 9x13-inch pan and gently press a piece of foil over the pan.
Turn off the oven and place the covered rolls inside to rise for 25 to 30 minutes.
Remove rolls from oven and turn it up to 350°. Once heated, remove foil and return rolls to oven. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes.
Remove rolls from oven and while cooling, mix glaze. Spread glaze while rolls are slightly warm.