Classic Apple Pie

2 pie crusts (store-bought or your favorite recipe)
1 egg whisked with a little water
6-7 medium-sized tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced
1/2 C. flour
1/2 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1 T. fresh-squeezed lemon juice
1-2 T. butter, chopped in small pieces
Combine apples, flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and lemon juice.
Press dough into a 9-inch pie dish, leaving about 2 inches hanging over the sides. Pour apple mixture into crust, mounding the apples high.
Roll out the second crust. Carefully place over top of apple mixture. Trim edges if needed, then fold under, pressing to seal both crusts together. Crimp the edge with a fork, or use your fingers to flute. Cut 4-5 slits in the top to vent. Place in the fridge to chill while you preheat the oven to 425°.
Brush egg wash all over the crust and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake for 20 minutes, then reduce heat to 375° and bake for 40 minutes longer. If the crust starts to brown too quickly, cover with a pie shield or aluminum foil. Let cool for an hour before serving.