Cranberry Orange Pie

One 9-inch crust, par-baked and cooled completely
For cranberry filling:
2 lbs. cranberries
1/2 C. fresh orange juice
1/2 C. granulated sugar
1/2 C. packed light brown sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
3/4 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
1/2 tsp. fine, sea salt
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
For cream cheese filling:
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
Grated zest of two oranges
1/2 C. powdered sugar
1 large egg, lightly whisked
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. fine sea salt
Make the cranberry filling: In a medium pot, mix cranberries, orange juice, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt. Cook over medium heat until the cranberries begin to soften or break down, 12 to 15 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture has thickened, 6 to 8 minutes. Some of the berries will break down and become jammy, some will be whole or in chunky pieces. Stir in the vanilla. Cool completely.
Prepare the cream cheese filling: In a medium bowl, using a silicone spatula, stir the cream cheese until smooth. Add the orange zest and mix well, then add the powdered sugar and mix until fully incorporated. Add the egg, vanilla extract, and salt and mix to combine.
Pour cream cheese filling into the cooled pie crust and spread into an even layer.
Freeze for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°.
Spoon the cooled cranberry filling on top of the chilled cream cheese filling and spread into an even layer. Bake the pie for 35-40 minutes, until the crust is deep golden brown and cranberry sauce has a matte appearance. Cool completely before slicing and serving.