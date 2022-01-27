Easy Homemade Pie Dough

1 1/4 C. all-purpose flour
1/4 C. sugar
1 tsp. salt
8 T. cold butter, cubed
3-4 T. ice water
2 T. cold vodka
Add flour, sugar and salt to a food processor and pulse to combine. Add cold cubed butter. Pulse 5-6 times until butter is pea-sized.
Slowly add ice water and vodka and mix until just combined. Dough will be crumbly but will hold together when you squeeze it in your hand. Dump the dough onto a piece of parchment paper and use your hands to bring it together.
Form dough into a chubby disc, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight. Once well-chilled, roll out the dough on a floured surface, transfer to a pie plate, and fill with your favorite pie filling. Recipe makes one 9-inch crust.