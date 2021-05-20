French Silk Pie

For crust:
1 unbaked pie crust
1 egg mixed with a little water
For filling:
1 C. heavy cream
2 4-oz. semi-sweet chocolate bars, finely chopped
4 large eggs
1 C. granulated sugar, divided
1 C. (2 sticks) softened unsalted butter
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
For topping:
1 C. heavy cream
2 T. powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
Roll out the pie dough and gently press into dish. Trim the edges of the crust and fold under. Crimp the edges with a fork or use your fingers to flute. Poke the crust all over with a fork. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Line pie crust with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dry beans. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Carefully lift out the parchment paper and pie weights. Brush all over with egg wash. Lower oven temperature to 375° and bake the crust for 10 more minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely.
Using a hand mixer or stand mixer fitted with a whisk, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Place in the fridge. Melt the chocolate. Set aside.
Whisk eggs and ½ C. sugar in a heat-proof bowl or double boiler. Place over a pot of simmering water on medium heat. Whisk constantly until the egg mixture reaches 160°F on an instant read thermometer, about 10-11 minutes.
Let cool for 10 minutes, then slowly stir in the melted chocolate. Let cool for 10 more minutes to prevent curdling.
Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, beat the softened butter and remaining ½ C. of sugar until creamy. Add the vanilla and beat on high for 30 seconds. With the mixer on low, slowly add in the egg/chocolate mixture. Turn the mixer to medium-high speed and beat for 3 minutes. Fold in the whipped cream with a rubber spatula. Spread filling into prebaked pie crust.
Cover tightly with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 4-6 hours or overnight.
Make the whipped topping by beating the heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Spread over pie, and top with chocolate curls if desired.