Grandma Ruth’s Peach Cake

1 T. butter, softened
2-3 peaches, peeled and sliced
3/4 C. plus 1/4 C. granulated sugar, divided
2 large eggs
1/2 C. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 C. boiling water
Whipped cream (garnish)
Preheat oven to 350°. Butter an 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish. Arrange peaches in prepared baking pan and sprinkle peaches with 1/4 cup sugar. In mixing bowl with electric mixer, beat eggs until very light, about 8 minutes. Add remaining sugar 1 T. at a time, beating for about 1 minute after each addition. Stir in flour and baking powder. Gradually add boiling water and mix well.
Pour batter over peaches. Bake for 35-40 minutes; do not remove from pan while cooling. May be served warm or cool. When ready to serve, cut into 9 pieces and turn to see peaches. Top with whipped cream. This recipe can be doubled and put into a 9-by-13-inch glass pan.