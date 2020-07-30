(A family favorite that never lasts long at family gatherings)
1 pkg. Oreo cookies
1/4 C. melted butter
1/2 gal. vanilla ice cream
1 jar caramel sauce
1 C. chopped pecans
8 oz. Cool Whip
Crush Oreo cookies and mix with melted butter. Reserve 1/2 C. of crumbs for topping. Spread remaining crumbs in the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Soften ice cream just a bit and spread over crumbs. Place in freezer until firm. Spread caramel sauce over ice cream. Sprinkle pecans over caramel sauce. Top with Cool Whip and reserved Oreo crumbs. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze. Cut into squares and serve.