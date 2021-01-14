 Skip to main content
Homemade Apple Cake

1/4 C. melted oleo (can substitute with salted butter)

1 C. granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 large apple

1/2 C. walnuts

Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, mix melted oleo, sugar and two eggs beaten.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, nutmeg, cinnamon and baking soda. Combine the dry ingredients with the liquid ingredients and mix together.

Peel and de-core 1 large apple; cut into small cubes and add to mixture. Crush or chop walnuts and add to mixture. Cook’s tip: Place walnuts into a Ziploc bag on a hard, flat surface and smooth the nuts into an even layer. Use a rolling pin or your hands to crush them into smaller pieces.

Grease a loaf pan, pour in mixture and bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

