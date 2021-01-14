Homemade Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bites

Two ripe bananas
1 C. rolled oats
1/4-1/2 C. dark chocolate chips (or milk chocolate, depending on your preference)
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350°. Mash bananas in a bowl. Add rolled oats, then cinnamon and vanilla extract, then chocolate chips, mixing after each addition.
Take small scoops and line on a greased baking sheet or on parchment paper. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
Cook’s tip: These oatmeal bites are fully customizable in that you can add in other ingredients and experiment with different combinations. Andrea has swapped in ingredients like cranberries, peanut butter, chia seeds, blueberries — the possibilities are great.