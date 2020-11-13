2 C. cooked pumpkin
½ C. brown sugar
½ C. white granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 C. milk
1 T. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. cloves
¼ tsp. ginger
To cook the pumpkin, cut in half and remove seeds. Place cut side down on a baking sheet and cook for 40 to 50 minutes at 400°, or until soft. Scoop out flesh.
Put all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth. Pour into a prepared 9-inch pie shell and bake 45 to 50 minutes at 425°, or until center is done.
Cook’s note: Cooked pumpkin can be used for pie, pumpkin bars or other baked goods. Cooked pumpkin freezes well, if you have extra.
For pie crust:
1¼ C. all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. salt
1⁄3 C. lard
3 to 4 T. cold water
Mix flour and salt, cut in the lard. Add water and form dough into a ball. Roll out and place in a pie pan, forming a crust around the edges.