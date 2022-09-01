 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honey Crispies

1/2 C. powdered sugar

1/2 C. honey

1/2 C. peanut butter

People are also reading…

1 1/2 C. crispy rice cereal

1/2 C. raisins

½ C. chocolate or multicolored candy sprinkles

Place a sheet of wax paper on a cookie sheet so cookies won’t stick. Combine powdered sugar, honey and peanut butter in a medium bowl; stir until mixed well. Stir in cereal and raisins. Using hands, shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sprinkles and place on cookie sheet. Refrigerate for one hour. Cookies should feel firm when touched. Serve right away or place in tightly covered container and store in refrigerator. Makes about 30 cookies.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News