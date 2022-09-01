Honey Crispies

1/2 C. powdered sugar
1/2 C. honey
1/2 C. peanut butter
People are also reading…
1 1/2 C. crispy rice cereal
1/2 C. raisins
½ C. chocolate or multicolored candy sprinkles
Place a sheet of wax paper on a cookie sheet so cookies won’t stick. Combine powdered sugar, honey and peanut butter in a medium bowl; stir until mixed well. Stir in cereal and raisins. Using hands, shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sprinkles and place on cookie sheet. Refrigerate for one hour. Cookies should feel firm when touched. Serve right away or place in tightly covered container and store in refrigerator. Makes about 30 cookies.