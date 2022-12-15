 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Italian Cookies

Italian-cookie-recipe-Raghela
Photo courtesy Raghela Scavuzzo

1 C. solid vegetable shortening

5 C. flour

5 round tsp. baking powder

5 eggs

1 C. sugar

1 T. vanilla

Add T. of milk, if needed.

Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla.

Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.

Roll 1/4 to 1/2 C. in a long strip and cut in 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces. Cookie size is about the width and length of your thumb.

Bake in 350° oven for 8-10 minutes until bottoms have browned lightly.

For icing:

Powdered sugar

1/2 C. milk

1 T. butter or margarine, melted

1 tsp. lemon juice or vanilla

Mix enough powdered sugar with other ingredients to make an icing that can be spread. Ice each cookie and sprinkle with candy sprinkles. Makes 6 dozen.

