Italian Cookies

1 C. solid vegetable shortening
5 C. flour
5 round tsp. baking powder
5 eggs
1 C. sugar
1 T. vanilla
Add T. of milk, if needed.
Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla.
People are also reading…
Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Roll 1/4 to 1/2 C. in a long strip and cut in 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces. Cookie size is about the width and length of your thumb.
Bake in 350° oven for 8-10 minutes until bottoms have browned lightly.
For icing:
Powdered sugar
1/2 C. milk
1 T. butter or margarine, melted
1 tsp. lemon juice or vanilla
Mix enough powdered sugar with other ingredients to make an icing that can be spread. Ice each cookie and sprinkle with candy sprinkles. Makes 6 dozen.