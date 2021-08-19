No-Wheat Brownies

1/4 C. brown rice flour
1/4 C. cornstarch
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 C. (1 stick) dairy-free margarine
1 C. packed brown sugar
1/2 C. unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 C. dairy-free semisweet chocolate chips
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs, beaten
Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Combine rice flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt in small bowl.
Melt margarine in large saucepan over low heat. Add brown sugar, cook and stir about 4 minutes or until sugar is completely dissolved and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat; sift in cocoa and stir until combined. Add flour mixture and stir until smooth (mixture will be thick).
Stir in chocolate chips and vanilla. Beat in eggs until mixture is smooth. Spoon batter into prepared pan.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out almost clean. Makes 8 brownies.