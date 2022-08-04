 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oatmeal Caramelitas Bars

Photo by Gene Lucht

1 C. flour

1 C. quick oatmeal

3/4 C. packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 C. softened oleo

1 C. chocolate chips

3/4 C. caramel ice cream topping (out of the glass jar)

3 T. flour

In a large bowl, combine flour, oatmeal, brown sugar, baking soda and salt. Add softened oleo. Blend to form small crumbs. Press half of crumbs in a 9x13-inch greased pan. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Blend caramel topping and 3 T. of flour, and cover chips and crust. Sprinkle remaining crumbs overtop. Continue baking for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Chill, and cut into bars. Do not overbake.

