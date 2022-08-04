Oatmeal Caramelitas Bars

1 C. flour
1 C. quick oatmeal
3/4 C. packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp. baking soda
3/4 C. softened oleo
1 C. chocolate chips
3/4 C. caramel ice cream topping (out of the glass jar)
3 T. flour
In a large bowl, combine flour, oatmeal, brown sugar, baking soda and salt. Add softened oleo. Blend to form small crumbs. Press half of crumbs in a 9x13-inch greased pan. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes.
Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Blend caramel topping and 3 T. of flour, and cover chips and crust. Sprinkle remaining crumbs overtop. Continue baking for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Chill, and cut into bars. Do not overbake.