1 C. unsalted butter, softened
3 C. sugar
6 large eggs
3 C. sifted cake flour
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 C. sour cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. almond extract
2 C. peeled, chopped peaches
Whipped cream and sliced peaches for garnish
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 10-inch tube pan with non-stick baking spray. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating until combined after each addition. Add vanilla and almond extracts to batter, mixing well to combine. Fold in peaches. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a wooden pick insert in center comes out clean. Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack. Garnish with whipped cream and peaches, if desired.