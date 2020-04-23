Peanut Butter, Chocolate-Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip Beef Jerky Cookies
Photo courtesy Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.

3/4 C. butter, softened (1 1/2 sticks)

1/2 C. sugar

1/2 C. brown sugar

1/2 C. creamy peanut butter

1/2 C. chocolate-hazelnut spread

1 egg

1 T. vanilla extract

1 1/2 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

2/3 C. finely chopped beef jerky

1/4 C. bittersweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine butter, sugars, peanut butter and hazelnut- chocolate spread in large bowl. Using hand or stand mixer, mix until and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix until fully incorporated.

Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl; whisk together. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; mix until fully incorporated — do not over mix. Add in jerky and chocolate chips.

Divide dough into 24 equal balls. Place on two ungreased shallow rimmed baking sheets. Bake in 350° oven 13 to 15 minutes or until tops are evenly cracked.

Cool 10 minutes before serving.