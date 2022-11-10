 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Perfect Blackberry Cobbler

fresh-blackberries-2
File photo

24 oz. fresh blackberries

1 C. granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional)

3 T. cornstarch

3/4 C. water

For topping:

1 1/2 C. all-purpose flour

1 T. granulated sugar

People are also reading…

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 C. cold butter, grated or finely cubed

1/3 to 1/2 C. cold buttermilk

Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.

Pour into prepared baking dish.

For topping, in a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter using a pastry blender or two forks until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in buttermilk just until moistened. Drop by tablespoons onto hot berry mixture.

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown. Serve warm, with whipped topping or ice cream if desired.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News