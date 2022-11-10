Perfect Blackberry Cobbler

24 oz. fresh blackberries
1 C. granulated sugar
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional)
3 T. cornstarch
3/4 C. water
For topping:
1 1/2 C. all-purpose flour
1 T. granulated sugar
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 C. cold butter, grated or finely cubed
1/3 to 1/2 C. cold buttermilk
Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.
In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
Pour into prepared baking dish.
For topping, in a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter using a pastry blender or two forks until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in buttermilk just until moistened. Drop by tablespoons onto hot berry mixture.
Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown. Serve warm, with whipped topping or ice cream if desired.