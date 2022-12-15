Pfeffernusse

1 1/2 C. dried cranberries
1/3 C. honey
1/2 C. molasses
1/4 C. unsalted margarine
1/4 C. shortening
4 C. flour
2 tsp. grated cardamom
1 tsp. grated cinnamon
1/2 tsp. grated allspice
1 tsp. grated cloves
1 tsp. grated nutmeg
People are also reading…
1 tsp. grated ginger
1 tsp. grated anise seed
1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. white pepper
3 eggs
1 1/4 C. packed brown sugar
1/3 C. icing sugar for topping
Place cranberries in food processor with 2 T. flour until finely chopped.
In bowl, add remaining flour, spices, baking soda, salt and pepper.
In mixing bowl, beat eggs, sugars and fats for 3 minutes; gradually beat in flour mixture then cranberries until just mixed. Wrap in plastic and place in fridge overnight.
Roll into small balls and bake in 350° oven for 10-12 minutes.
Press cookies into icing sugar while warm and fresh from the oven.