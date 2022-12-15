 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pfeffernusse

Photo courtesy Inger Ivo

1 1/2 C. dried cranberries

1/3 C. honey

1/2 C. molasses

1/4 C. unsalted margarine

1/4 C. shortening

4 C. flour

2 tsp. grated cardamom

1 tsp. grated cinnamon

1/2 tsp. grated allspice

1 tsp. grated cloves

1 tsp. grated nutmeg

1 tsp. grated ginger

1 tsp. grated anise seed

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. white pepper

3 eggs

1 1/4 C. packed brown sugar

1/3 C. icing sugar for topping

Place cranberries in food processor with 2 T. flour until finely chopped.

In bowl, add remaining flour, spices, baking soda, salt and pepper.

In mixing bowl, beat eggs, sugars and fats for 3 minutes; gradually beat in flour mixture then cranberries until just mixed. Wrap in plastic and place in fridge overnight.

Roll into small balls and bake in 350° oven for 10-12 minutes.

Press cookies into icing sugar while warm and fresh from the oven.

