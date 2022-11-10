Pumpkin Bars

4 eggs
2 C. granulated sugar
1 C. vegetable oil
1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
2 C. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
1/2 C. chopped walnuts, if desired
Heat oven to 350°. Lightly grease bottom and sides of 15x10x1-inch pan with shortening. In large bowl, beat eggs, granulated sugar, oil and pumpkin until smooth. Stir in flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger and cloves. Stir in nuts. Spread in pan.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until light brown. Cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 2 hours.
For bars, cut in seven rows by seven rows for 49 bars.
Cream cheese frosting is optional.