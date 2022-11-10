Pumpkin Spice Cookies

1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 C. unsalted butter, softened
1 1/4 C. granulated sugar
1/2 C. canned pumpkin puree
1 large egg
People are also reading…
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 C. granulated sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
In a medium bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, 1 tsp. cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer and in a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until well blended. Mix in the pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill in the fridge for 1 hour or until the dough is firm enough to roll in your hands.
Preheat oven to 350°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mat.
Using a medium cookie scoop or tablespoon, make the dough into small balls and generously coat each ball with cinnamon sugar mixture. Place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.
Bake for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned on the bottoms. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
These cookies are best the first two days. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for three to four days at room temperature.
Yield: 30 cookies.