Quick Bread with Beet and Goat Cheese

“This bread is originally from Yotam Ottolenghi’s fantastic cookbook ‘Ottolenghi Simple.’ When I make it I switch out the safflower oil for apple sauce, which I do in all of my quick bread/muffin recipes. My mom taught me this — thanks, Mom! … If you are not partial to beets this bread would also be good with carrots.”
1/2 C. rolled oats
1/2 C. thyme leaves, finely chopped
1/3 C. pumpkin seeds
2 tsp. caraway seeds
3/4 C. all-purpose flour
2/3 C. whole wheat flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
Salt to taste
1 medium red beet, peeled and finely chopped
2 large eggs
1/3 C. apple sauce
1/3 C. sour cream
1 T. honey
3/4 oz. Parmesan cheese, finely grated
4 1/2 oz. fresh goat cheese, crumbled roughly
Heat oven to 400°. Grease an 8x4-inch bread loaf pan and line with parchment paper.
Mix oats, thyme, pumpkin seeds and caraway in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, combine both flours with baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. Add grated beet and all but 1 T. of the oat and seed mix. Don’t stir, just set aside.
In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, apple sauce, sour cream, honey and Parmesan. Pour over flour mixture and mix to combine. Add the goat cheese crumbles. Try not to break the goat cheese up too much — you want some chunky pieces in the bread.
Spread the mixture evenly into the loaf pan and sprinkle the remaining 1 T. of oat mixture on top. Bake for 40 minutes, then cover tightly and bake for an additional 40 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a skewer or knife — it should come out clean.
Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes, then cool for 20 minutes on a wire rack before slicing. This bread freezes well.