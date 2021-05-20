Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

For crust:
10 graham crackers
1/4 C. granulated sugar
5 T. melted butter
For filling:
8 oz. cream cheese
1/2 C. powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 C. heavy cream
For topping:
5-6 C. quartered strawberries
1/2 C. sugar
2 T. cornstarch
1 T. lemon juice
Add the graham crackers to a food processor and pulse until you have fine crumbs. Add the sugar and mix to combine. Slowly add the melted butter and mix until crumbs are moistened. Dump the mixture into a pie plate and firmly press it down into an even layer and up the sides of the dish. Bake at 350° for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.
In a small saucepan, combine 2 cups of strawberries, sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice over medium low heat. Stir frequently until strawberries release their juices. Use a potato masher to crush the strawberries until mostly liquid. Increase heat to medium high. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil (still stirring) for one minute, or until the sauce has thickened and coats the back of a spoon. Move to a new bowl and allow to cool completely.
In a medium-sized bowl, beat together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until combined. In a separate bowl, beat 1 C. heavy cream to stiff peaks. Fold in the cream cheese mixture. Spread evenly into prepared graham cracker crust and place in the refrigerator while strawberry mixture continues to cool.
Once strawberry mixture has cooled completely, add the remaining strawberries and stir well. Pour strawberries over the cream cheese layer, piling them towards the center.
Return to the fridge and allow to set for at least 4 hours before slicing and serving.