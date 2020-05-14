For filling:
5 C. fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
1/4 C. white sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
3 T. corn starch
For topping:
1 C. all-purpose flour
3/4 C. oats
2/3 C. white sugar
2/3 C. packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 C. butter, melted
Heat oven to 350°. Grease a deep-dish pie plate or large baking dish. Combine the chopped strawberries and sugar in large bowl and mix until the strawberries fully absorb the sugar. Add cornstarch and vanilla and stir until the berries are evenly coated. Pour into the baking dish.
In a separate bowl combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, white sugar, salt and cinnamon. Pour in the melted butter and stir until well coated and crumbly. Sprinkle the crumb mixture evenly over the top of the strawberries. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until fruit is bubbly and topping is golden brown. Serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream.