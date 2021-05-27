 Skip to main content
Strawberry Crisp

For filling:

5 C. fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/4 C. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 T. cornstarch

For topping:

1 C. all-purpose flour

3/4 C. old fashioned oats

2/3 C. granulated white sugar

2/3 C. packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp. teaspoon salt

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 C. cup (1 stick) butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a deep-dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the chopped strawberries and sugar in a large bowl and mix until the strawberries fully absorb the sugar. Add in the cornstarch and vanilla extract and stir until all of the strawberries are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

In a separate medium size bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Pour in the melted butter and stir well until well coated and crumbly. Sprinkle the crumb mixture evenly over the top of the strawberries.

Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes until fruit is bubbly and topping is golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream on top.

