For bars:
1 C. rolled oats
3/4 C. whole wheat flour
1/3 C. light brown sugar
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. salt
6 T. unsalted butter, melted
2 C. diced strawberries
1 tsp. cornstarch
1 T. lemon juice
1 T. sugar, divided
For glaze:
1/2 C. powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 T. milk
Heat oven to 375°. Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper that overhangs two sides like handles. In a medium bowl, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, ginger and salt. Pour in the melted butter and stir until if forms clumps.
Set aside 1/2 C. of the crumble mixture, then press the rest into an even layer in the bottom of the pan. Scatter half of the berries over the crust; sprinkle the cornstarch evenly over the top, then sprinkle on the lemon juice and 1/2 T. sugar.
Sprinkle reserved crumbs evenly over top. Some fruit will show through. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbly and topping looks golden.
Place the pan on a wire rack to cool completely. While the bars cool, prepare the glaze. In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, vanilla and milk until smooth. Add more milk if a thinner consistency is desired. Using the parchment-paper, lift the bars from the pan. Drizzle with glaze, slice and serve.