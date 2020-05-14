For bars:

1 C. rolled oats

3/4 C. whole wheat flour

1/3 C. light brown sugar

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. salt

6 T. unsalted butter, melted

2 C. diced strawberries

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 T. lemon juice

1 T. sugar, divided

For glaze:

1/2 C. powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 T. milk

Heat oven to 375°. Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper that overhangs two sides like handles. In a medium bowl, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, ginger and salt. Pour in the melted butter and stir until if forms clumps.

Set aside 1/2 C. of the crumble mixture, then press the rest into an even layer in the bottom of the pan. Scatter half of the berries over the crust; sprinkle the cornstarch evenly over the top, then sprinkle on the lemon juice and 1/2 T. sugar.

Sprinkle reserved crumbs evenly over top. Some fruit will show through. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbly and topping looks golden.

Place the pan on a wire rack to cool completely. While the bars cool, prepare the glaze. In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, vanilla and milk until smooth. Add more milk if a thinner consistency is desired. Using the parchment-paper, lift the bars from the pan. Drizzle with glaze, slice and serve.