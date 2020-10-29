3/4 C. all-purpose flour
3/4 C. white whole wheat flour
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 C. packed brown sugar
2 eggs
1/4 C. canola oil
15 oz. canned pumpkin
1-2 T. melted butter
Cinnamon sugar (2 T. granulated sugar mixed with 1/2 T. cinnamon)
Preheat oven to 350° and prepare donut pan(s) with nonstick spray.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flours, baking powder, spice, and salt. In a medium mixing bowl, beat together brown sugar and eggs until creamy. Add oil, vanilla, and pumpkin and mix until incorporated.
Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients in the large bowl, stirring gently until all ingredients are just combined. Fill each cavity in the donut pan with batter. Bake for 13-15 minutes or until donuts are slightly browned. Carefully remove from pan and place onto cooling rack. When donuts have cooled slightly, brush the top of each donut with melted butter. Press the top of each donut into a shallow container containing cinnamon sugar.
For best results, serve immediately.