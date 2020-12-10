 Skip to main content
Turtle Sundae Dessert

1 box (18.25-oz.) chocolate cake mix

1 (14-oz.) package caramels

½ C. evaporated milk

1 C. chopped pecans

1 package (6-oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips

Mix cake according to package directions. Set aside half the batter. Pour remaining batter into a greased and floured 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a saucepan over low heat, melt the caramels and evaporated milk. Remove from heat and add pecans.

Pour over warm cake. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Pour the reserved batter over the top. Bake 20-23 minutes more or until cake springs back when lightly touched. Cool. Can top with spoonful of whipped cream.

