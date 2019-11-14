For crust:
1 C. all-purpose flour
2⁄3 C. cake flour
1 T. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 C. cold unsalted butter (cubed)
5 T. cold vegetable shortening (cubed)
1 T. orange zest
¼ C. cold water
In food processor, pulse flours, sugar, salt and orange zest until mixed. Add butter and pulse several times. Fluff mixture with a fork and add shortening. Pulse again 5 or 6 times. Fluff with a fork, add half the water and pulse. Fluff again, add remaining water, pulse again until the dough starts to form clumps.
Empty mixture into large bowl. Knead the dough a few times, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about an hour or overnight. When ready to use, roll it flat and place in 9½-inch glass pie plate.
For pumpkin pie filling:
4 large eggs
8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
3/4 C. light brown sugar
1/2 C. sugar
1 1/2 C. half and half
Pinch of salt
2 T. orange zest
3 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
2 T. Grand Marnier
2 T. orange juice
15 oz. can pumpkin plus ¼ C. pumpkin
1/2 tsp. cardamom
Heat oven to 350°. Beat together cream cheese and sugars. Add eggs and beat well. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth. Pour into prepared crust. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until set. Cool while preparing topping.
For cranberry topping:
3 C. fresh or frozen cranberries, coarsely chopped
1 1/4 C. sugar
1 C. water
1 T. orange zest
1 T. lemon zest
2 T. cornstarch
1/4 C. orange juice
1⁄8 tsp. cayenne pepper
1⁄8 tsp. salt
1/2 C. pecans, chopped
1 tsp. cranberry balsamic vinegar
In saucepan, mix cranberries, sugar, water, orange zest and lemon zest. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. In small bowl, combine cornstarch and orange juice. Add to cranberry mixture.
Cook, stirring constantly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add cayenne pepper, salt and balsamic vinegar. Allow mixture to cool completely. Stir in pecans. Spread mixture on pumpkin pie. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.