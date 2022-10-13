Walnut Pumpkin Bread

2 C. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 T. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. ground cloves
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
3/4 C. unsalted butter, softened
2 C. sugar
2 large eggs
1, 15-oz. can pumpkin puree (or fresh)
3/4 C. chopped walnuts (optional)
Place oven rack in middle position and preheat to 325°. Grease two 8x4-inch loaf pans with butter and dust with flour.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk until well combined; set aside. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar on medium speed until just blended. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition. Complete beating until very light and fluffy. Add pumpkin and mix well. Fold in the flour mixture and nuts until combined.
Pour the batter into prepared pans, dividing equally. Bake for 70 to 80 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow loaves to cool in pans for 10 minutes, then turn them out onto wire rack to cool completely.