Three-ingredient dishes among cook’s favorites

HARRISBURG, Ill. — Marilyn Ellis can whip up a complicated meal with fresh ingredients. But she also excels at simple dishes that carry big flavor.

“I’m a one-pot cook,” she said. “I like to make vegetable soup, beef stew and things like that.”

One of her favorites — broccoli soup — is as simple as it is appreciated.

“I use only three ingredients,” she said. “I boil broccoli pieces to death. Then I add cream of chicken soup and a package of mashed potato mix, and you have instant soup.”

As one of eight children growing up on a cattle and grain farm in Saline County, Illinois, she learned early on that cooking doesn’t have to be a major production. Nor does a cook need to make a mess.

“My mom was a neat housekeeper,” Ellis said. “She didn’t like to make a mess because she didn’t have time to clean it up.”

Eating on the farm meant reaping, storing and cooking. Her dad raised cattle, corn, soybeans, wheat and milo. He also cut and stored silage and put up hay for the winter.

“Like many people in rural families, we were raised to freeze and can homegrown meat, fruit and vegetables for the winter. So, when we began having families of our own, we continued to do that,” Ellis said. “We purchase more canned meat, fruit, and vegetables for the winter, but we also stock the pantry with pasta, cream of chicken, celery and mushroom soup as well as multiple packages of mashed potato mixes.”

One-pot meals can be as hearty and tasty as they are easy to make, even when made with many ingredients. Fresh is key, Ellis said.

“I love to cut up vegetables and meat and make one-pot things — chicken and dumplings, chicken noodles, those kinds of things,” she said. “I love asparagus soup and celery soup.”

Ellis always has a supply of fresh herbs and spices. She has a year-round rosemary bush and also grows sage, basil and other herbs.

“It makes all the difference in the world to use fresh herbs,” she said. “I grow basil on a deck by the kitchen. I grow herbs in old washtubs filled with soil.”

She made soup from leeks purchased at a local farmers market, she said, and when she posted pictures and the recipe the farmer sold out of leeks the following week.

Ellis attended McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where she received a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology. She worked at a community college near her home.

“How people think and learn is my focus,” she said.

Her love of teaching isn’t limited to college. She goes to a nursing home the first Thursday of every month and gives a presentation, often about agriculture.

“I took every vegetable I could find,” she said. “I let them shuck corn and eat raw asparagus and carrots. You wouldn’t believe how excited they became.”

Recently she took pint jars filled with barley, wheat, corn and soybeans, all labeled.

“I like teaching people about agriculture,” she said.

When it comes to cooking, she considers herself more of a student, at least growing up. Her older sisters did much of the cooking while she did the sewing.

“I didn’t cook as much as my older sisters did,” Ellis said. “I was the sewer. They would bring meals to me at the sewing machine and have me make things for them.”

When she graduated from college and got married, she relied on her mother-in-law for cooking tips.

“I was worried because my husband’s mother was a great cook,” she said. “I was out of school and not working. I know she used white pepper as a secret ingredient in her chicken and dumplings. It makes all the difference.”