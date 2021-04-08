Troubleshooter helps bakers succeed with original recipes

As a baking troubleshooter, Cecilia Gunther often saves the day for home bakers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is the customer care manager for Janie’s Mill. She tests the company’s flour and recipes in her own kitchen at home and fields calls from bakers having trouble.

The organic flour mill, in Ashkum in eastern Illinois, saw a boom of new home bakers last year when suddenly everyone was quarantined at home and had more time in the kitchen.

Sometimes Gunther gets a basic question, like “Why is my bread brown?” The answer: Usually because the baker used whole grain flour instead of white flour.

Other times a baker has a specific need and wants to make something with the ingredients they have.

“If I can’t find the right recipe, I create it,” Gunther said. “I was asked by a home baker the other day whether I had a recipe that her children could use for toast and that her husband could make into sandwiches for lunch. I asked her what she had in the fridge and what kind of bread they like to eat.”

This particular caller had all-purpose flour and high protein bread flour and a few other small bags.

“What do you like to eat?” is the most important question she asks callers, Gunther said. This home baker had specific wishes for her bread.

“The family wanted a pan loaf, no big holes, soft on the inside and not too crusty,” she said.

So, Gunther wrote a Family Sandwich Bread recipe.

Sometimes it takes a couple of weeks of calling and baking to get the perfect recipe for someone. There are differences in flour, water and ovens which affect the final product.