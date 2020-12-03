ARROWSMITH, Ill. — Twin sisters Karen Wyant and Mary Kerber had never been in competition with each other over culinary skills until Mary won the 4-H Alumni baking contest at the McLean County fair one year and invited her sister to test her skills.
Over the years, both sisters have won the friendly rivalry. The contest expanded to include baking and cooking, with both winning numerous awards for their creations and each the overall champion at the McLean County Fair in Bloomington in different years.
They more often cook together for family events than compete. Mary lives in rural Arrowsmith, Illinois, and Karen lives nearby at the family farmhouse near Ellsworth.
This time of year, the recipes they are making are often for holiday meals — pies, pumpkin desserts, simmering soup and biscuits.
They like fresh ingredients. Karen raises chickens for eggs, and in return, the chickens get treats from the kitchen. As she peels apples for a pie, she says the chickens especially like apple peels and spaghetti.
The sisters attribute some of their early affinity to cooking from being in 4-H as youths and to their mom, who was a helper and 4-H leader. At a young age, they learned how to make supper, sometimes to be taken to the field, when their mom was on the farm.
In 4-H, Karen said they learned to compete, but they also learned about teamwork, sharing responsibility and being active in the community. Both sisters belong to Extension are still active in 4-H alumni activities, especially those to do with baking or cooking.
The sisters were among five Kagel kids with only one brother. Their parents also worked as tenant farmers, first living in rural Ellsworth and moving to the Cooksville area to their own farm when the girls were teens.
The sisters say their mom was good at providing plenty of food for the family. They had a garden and she would also have the children pick pears from a tree a mile down the road.
“If she could pick it, she’d can it, or pickle it,” said Mary, who has three children and three grandchildren today and enjoys cooking for and with them.
Their mom’s meals were “simple,” often with meat and potatoes, always with fruit and cottage cheese.
“There weren’t a lot of leftovers,” Mary said.
While there was always plenty of food to power hard work on the farm, there was also portion control.
Mary remembered her mom often saying “That’s enough.”
“She was teaching, and we didn’t even know,” said Karen, who has four children and seven grandchildren.
Every recipe they share has a story. Some they pull from their mother’s bulging recipe box, others are from books or papers. Mary still his her first Barbie cookbook. On this day, they made a favorite of their mother’s — a seven layer salad.
Karen often adjusts recipes over time, but one which remains the same every time is her Brown Bag Apple Pie.
“I’m a purist. I like it the way it is so I don’t change it,” she said.
The award-winning pie is such a family favorite it is often requested for birthdays instead of cake.