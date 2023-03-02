2 tsp. olive oil
2 (16 oz.) bags fresh spinach
1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 T. butter
2 T. minced shallot
3/4 C. heavy whipping cream
1 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest
2 T. finely shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (Optional)
Heat olive oil in a large soup pot over high heat; add spinach, cover, and cook for 1 minute. Uncover and gently stir until most of the leaves are bright green and wilted, about 2 minutes. Quickly drain spinach in a strainer and transfer to a plate lined with 4 or 5 paper towels. Once cool enough to handle, squeeze as much liquid from the spinach as possible. Transfer spinach to a cutting board and coarsely chop. Mix cayenne pepper, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; stir in shallot and cook until just barely golden and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in seasoning mixture and pour in cream; increase heat to medium-high and simmer until the cream sauce reduces by about half, about 5 minutes. Stir in lemon zest. Reduce heat to low and toss spinach with cream sauce in skillet. Cook and stir until spinach is heated through and coated, about 2 minutes. Stir in Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese until thoroughly combined. Serve immediately.