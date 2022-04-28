Creamy Chicken and Asparagus Pasta

1 lb. asparagus spears, cut on the diagonal in 1-inch pieces
3/4 lb. penne or bow tie pasta
2 T. butter
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 T. chopped shallots
1/4 C. chicken broth
3/4 C. heavy whipping cream
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
5 oz. goat cheese
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 C. grated Parmesan
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1 T. lemon juice
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus and blanch for 1 minute. Remove to a bowl and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside.
In the same water, add the pasta and prepare according to the package instructions for al dente. Reserve ½ C. of the cooking water for adding back to the pasta if needed.
Heat butter in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add the chicken strips to the pan in an even layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Do not stir; cook until lightly browned on one side. Add shallots and cook for a minute longer. Add the chicken broth, cream, nutmeg, goat cheese, lemon zest, oregano, thyme and most of the Parmesan cheese (reserve some to sprinkle when serving). Cook, stirring, until the cheese has fully melted and incorporated into the cream. Add the blanched asparagus and let come to a simmer and simmer for a minute. Stir in the lemon juice and sprinkle with more black pepper to taste.
Place pasta in a serving bowl. Stir in the chicken asparagus cream sauce. Add as much of the reserved pasta cooking water as needed for a creamy texture for the pasta. Serve with reserved grated Parmesan.