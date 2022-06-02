Egg & Veggie Skillet

6 medium or large eggs
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. oregano or basil
1/3 C. shredded cheese
2 tsp. oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
2 C. fresh, canned or frozen mixed vegetables (green beans, zucchini, peas, corn, broccoli, mushrooms)
1 medium tomato, sliced
Beat eggs with pepper, oregano or basil and cheese in a medium bowl.
Heat oil in a medium skillet. Add onions, garlic, and other vegetables and cook on medium until soft. Pour egg mixture over vegetables. With spatula, lift outer edges of eggs so egg mixture flows to the bottom of the pan. Cook until eggs are set, about 6 minutes. Top with tomato slices.
Cut into 6 wedges; serve hot.