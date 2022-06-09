Fried Green Tomatoes

4 green tomatoes, cut in 1/4-inch slices
1 C. flour
1 egg, beaten
1 C. milk
1 C. yellow cornmeal
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
Canola oil
Spread cornmeal on plate, mixing in salt and pepper. Pour flour on separate plate. Combine egg and milk in shallow dish. Dredge tomato slices in flour and shake off excess. Dip each slice in egg mixture and drain off excess. Dredge in cornmeal, again shaking off excess. Place on tray and set aside.
Heat oil in large, heavy skillet (preferably iron) over medium flame. When hot, add tomato slices; do not crowd. Cook several minutes until golden, then turn and brown on other side. Drain on paper towels and serve.