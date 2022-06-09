Grilled Tomato Kebabs

36 small tomatoes, such as cherry or yellow pear
1 T. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 T. dried oregano
Six wooden or metal skewers
Wash and drain tomatoes. Using a paper towel, dry each or spread on towels and allow air to dry so the oil will stick to the skins. Place the dry tomatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Thread tomatoes, at least an inch apart, on each of the skewers.
Brush hot grill grate with oil to prevent sticking. Arrange skewers on grate. Grill 2 to 4 minutes; turn and do the same on the other side. Sprinkle with salt, if desired.