Grilled Tomato Kebabs

36 small tomatoes, such as cherry or yellow pear

1 T. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 T. dried oregano

Six wooden or metal skewers

Wash and drain tomatoes. Using a paper towel, dry each or spread on towels and allow air to dry so the oil will stick to the skins. Place the dry tomatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Thread tomatoes, at least an inch apart, on each of the skewers.

Brush hot grill grate with oil to prevent sticking. Arrange skewers on grate. Grill 2 to 4 minutes; turn and do the same on the other side. Sprinkle with salt, if desired.

