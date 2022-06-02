Lentil Taco Filling

1/2 C. chopped onion
1/2 C. chopped bell pepper (any color)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp. oil
1/2 C. dried lentils, rinsed
1 tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. dried cilantro or oregano
1 1/4 C. broth, any kind
In a large skillet, sauté the onion, bell pepper and garlic in oil until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the lentils, chili powder, cumin and cilantro/oregano. Cook and stir for 1 minute.
Add broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until the lentils are tender, 20 to 30 minutes for brown lentils. Add water if necessary to keep the lentils just covered with liquid. Uncover; cook until mixture thickens and most of the water is gone, 5 to 10 minutes.
Use for tacos, wraps, or salads.