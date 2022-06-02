 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lentil Taco Filling

1/2 C. chopped onion

1/2 C. chopped bell pepper (any color)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. oil

1/2 C. dried lentils, rinsed

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. dried cilantro or oregano

1 1/4 C. broth, any kind

In a large skillet, sauté the onion, bell pepper and garlic in oil until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the lentils, chili powder, cumin and cilantro/oregano. Cook and stir for 1 minute.

Add broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until the lentils are tender, 20 to 30 minutes for brown lentils. Add water if necessary to keep the lentils just covered with liquid. Uncover; cook until mixture thickens and most of the water is gone, 5 to 10 minutes.

Use for tacos, wraps, or salads.

