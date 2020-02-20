1 white onion, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick
1/2 C. all-purpose flour
1 C. low-fat buttermilk
1 C. panko breadcrumbs
1 T. canola oil
Preheat the air fryer to 390°. Separate onion slices into rings, then place flour and the slices in a sealable bag, shake to coat. Set aside.
Place buttermilk and panko breadcrumbs into two separate shallow bowls, then stir the canola oil into the breadcrumbs.
Using clean hands, remove onions from flour, dip into buttermilk, and coat with the panko mixture.
Repeat for all.
Spray fryer with non-cook spray, place 5-6 rings in the basket and cook 5 minutes on a wire rack and serve warm.
Yield: 16-18 ring servings