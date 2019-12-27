1 T. olive oil
2 heads fresh broccoli, washed and florets trimmed
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1⁄8 tsp. black pepper
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1/4 C. shredded Parmesan cheese
Heat oven to 400°. Place broccoli on a sheet pan, then drizzle with olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Toss gently with hands to combine. Spread evenly on pan.
Cook until edges of broccoli begin to slightly brown and stems begin to become crisp-tender, about 20 minutes.
Remove from oven, top with lemon zest and Parmesan. Transfer to a serving bowl.