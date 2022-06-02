Pumpkin Curry

1/2 lb. fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/2 C. chopped onion
2 T. butter
2 T. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. curry powder
3 C. vegetable broth
1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin puree
1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
1 T. honey
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
Fresh or frozen chives
In a 4-quart saucepan, sauté the mushrooms and onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour and curry powder and then gradually add the broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.
Add the pumpkin, milk, honey, salt, pepper, and nutmeg; heat through. Garnish with chives.