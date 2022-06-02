 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pumpkin Curry

1/2 lb. fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/2 C. chopped onion

2 T. butter

2 T. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. curry powder

3 C. vegetable broth

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin puree

1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk

1 T. honey

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

Fresh or frozen chives

In a 4-quart saucepan, sauté the mushrooms and onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour and curry powder and then gradually add the broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

Add the pumpkin, milk, honey, salt, pepper, and nutmeg; heat through. Garnish with chives.

