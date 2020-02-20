1 T. Olive oil
1 T. Balsamic Vinegar
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 T. grated parmesan cheese
2 T. panko bread crumbs
Cooking spray
Preheat air fryer to 350°. In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic powder and pepper. Gently toss Brussels sprouts in mixture until covered with seasonings.
Place Brussels sprouts in the air fryer basket, spray with cooking spray. Cook 5-6 minutes and stir. Cook additional 4-5 minutes. Check for doneness.
Mix grated parmesan cheese and panko breadcrumbs in a small bowl, sprinkle over Brussel sprouts. Cook 1-2 minutes until cheese and breadcrumbs are browned.
Yield: 4 servings.