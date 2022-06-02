Spinach & Black Bean Enchiladas

1 package (10 oz.) frozen spinach, thawed
1 can (15 oz.) black beans, drained and rinsed
1 1/2 C. corn (thawed from frozen or canned and drained)
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1/3 C. chopped cilantro
2 C. shredded mozzarella cheese
1 can (28 oz.) enchilada sauce
10 whole wheat flour tortillas
Preheat oven to 350°. Drain all excess moisture from thawed spinach. In a large bowl, combine spinach, beans, corn, green onions, cilantro and 1 1/2 C. cheese.
Lightly spray a 9x13-inch baking dish and add a small amount of enchilada sauce to coat the bottom. Fill tortillas with spinach mixture. Roll up tightly and place seam side down in baking dish.
Pour remaining sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle remaining 1/2 C. cheese on top. Bake for 20 minutes or until enchiladas are heated through and cheese is bubbly.