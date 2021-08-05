Zesty Corn and Quinoa Salad

1 1/2 C. sweet corn
1 C. quinoa
2 C. chicken broth
1 can black beans, drained
1 1/2 C. tomatoes, chopped
5 green onions, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 C. cilantro, chopped
Juice from 1/2 lime
2 T. olive oil
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 tsp. cumin
2 T. red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Bring quinoa and broth to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is soft; let cool.
In small bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, red pepper flakes and cumin.
In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix. Toss with the dressing mixture and seasonings. Cover and chill.
Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.