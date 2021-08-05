 Skip to main content
Zesty Corn and Quinoa Salad

1 1/2 C. sweet corn

1 C. quinoa

2 C. chicken broth

1 can black beans, drained

1 1/2 C. tomatoes, chopped

5 green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 C. cilantro, chopped

Juice from 1/2 lime

2 T. olive oil

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 tsp. cumin

2 T. red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring quinoa and broth to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is soft; let cool.

In small bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, red pepper flakes and cumin.

In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix. Toss with the dressing mixture and seasonings. Cover and chill.

Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.

