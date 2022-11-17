With prices up, stretch food budgets this Thanksgiving

For many, Thanksgiving dinner is one of the biggest family highlights of the year. It can also be costly, especially this year.

Inflation has affected virtually every aspect of our lives in 2022, and anyone who has made a trip to the supermarket knows that food prices are much higher.

Debating the causes for inflation may be a topic around the dinner table. But for Thanksgiving cooks, it is a real-life concern. That makes frugality as important as ever.

One way to stretch the food dollar this year could be on the side dishes. Lisa Peterson, a University of Illinois Extension nutrition educator, advises cooks to take a good look at canned vegetables.

“Take a look at those canned goods,” she said. “That’s a great option. I know some people are hesitant, but they’re nutritionally similar to fresh stuff, and some may be even more so. Just be careful with sodium. Look for cans that say ‘no salt added.’”

Leftovers are often as much a Thanksgiving tradition as the meal itself. That may be even more the case this year.

“We can find ways to reuse those leftovers and try to get everything out of them,” Peterson said. “You can make a turkey bone broth. Use the carcass, all the bones and things, then throw in some celery, carrots and onion.”

It may be possible to waste virtually nothing. Peterson advises keeping the scraps that are often discarded, such as onion peels and the leaves from celery stalks. Broths can be made the next day or the scraps can be saved for later.

“Keep scraps from your onions and things, then throw them in a big bag and keep it in the freezer,” Peterson said. “Then later on you can throw in some water and make some vegetable broth. You don’t have to add salt. You can add some herbs such as parsley. That’s an easy way to reduce that food waste. Instead of throwing all those scraps away, keep them.”

The leftover meat can be used in countless recipes.

“There are many different ways you can use leftover turkey meat,” Peterson said. “You can make wraps out of it, put it in salads and make your own turkey noodle soup.”

She recommends throwing in leftover vegetables to make “everything soup.”

Turkey meat and vegetable scraps can safely be kept in a refrigerator for three or four days and in the freezer for a couple of months, Peterson added.