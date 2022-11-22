Global developments soothe grain markets

Multiple global developments are likely to drive grain prices in the short term, including a wartime agreement.

The Associated Press reported that the agreement in which Russia has allowed grain exports from Ukraine will be extended 120 days. The initiative established a safe corridor in the Black Sea for cargo vessels traveling to and from the southern coast of Ukraine.

Markets were pleasantly surprised by the extension, though it’s only for a few months instead of the year that was sought by the United Nations, said Ian Mitchell, co-director of the Europe program at the Center for Global Development who specializes in agriculture and food security.

Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said the grain agreement, COVID spikes in China and bleak world economic forecasts should help keep world grain and fertilizer prices less volatile and possibly cheaper into 2023.

In addition, record South American yields and fewer shipping concerns will likely keep rallies in check, according to Lawrence.

“In general, South American weather is bearish,” he said. “U.S. weather remains cold and dry through Thanksgiving, but recent Northern Corn Belt rains will raise the Mississippi River level almost 10 feet into the month end, helping barge capacity and river transportation.”

Bloomberg writer Sybilla Gross reported that strong grain demand will outstrip supply for years to come, stoking more volatility that’s been exacerbated by the war in Europe, according to one of Australia’s biggest wheat exporters.

“With global inventories at historically low levels, pressure on supply is increasing due to the conflict affecting the Black Sea shipping corridor, as well as the lingering effects of the pandemic,” said Robert Spurway, chief executive officer of GrainCorp Ltd.

The Bloomberg article noted there is further demand upside as some importers seek to build buffers, such as increasing inventories, to protect themselves from supply risks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian growers are still facing challenges in getting theirs grains to market,

“South American weather is too good and is keeping beans on the defensive, and the situation in Ukraine is too unpredictable to think a quiet grain trade develops into the end of the month,” Lawrence said.

And Bloomberg writers Jen Skerritt and Michael Hirtzer said that sky-high barley prices are turning Canada’s rare buying spree of U.S. corn into a habit.

“The price of the grain used to feed cows has soared due to pent-up demand, driving cattle ranchers to turn to U.S. corn as a cheaper substitute to domestic barley,” they wrote.