USDA Monday yield cuts drive crop market rally

The September Supply and Demand report came as a surprise to some traders. Soybean prices surged when the Sept. 12 report was released as supply figures and yield were lower than expected.

“The USDA cut harvested acres by 600,000, which the trade didn’t expect at all,” Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said. “On top of that, they took yield down almost a bushel and a half per acre, and they just weren’t expecting that. That’s why soybeans are reacting the way they are.”

The national average yield for soybeans was cut by 1.4 bushels per acre to 50.5 in the Monday report, nearly a full bushel below the average trade guess. Setzer said the more than 60 cent jump in corn futures after the report was released could be a sign of good things to come in the market.

“We are seeing higher prices, and I still don’t think producers are going to be willing sellers even with the rally,” Setzer said. “If we don’t end up seeing what we want out of yield, the market could keep working higher. There is definitely price potential in soybeans.”

Corn also saw a significant yield cut — 2.9 bushels per acre to 172.5 — but that was exactly in line with trade expectations.

“Trade kind of overlooked (corn’s) balance sheets,” Setzer said. “That’s pretty much in line with what trade was expecting, so they are saying ‘that’s that.’ There are some private crop tours talking sub-170 corn, but we aren’t seeing that at all from USDA. That took some of the bullish momentum away from the market.”

Despite the rally after the Monday report, Setzer said traders and producers need to remember to take these price swings with a grain of salt.

“A bull market needs to be fed,” he said. “I’m not saying we are not going to turn around and I’m not saying we are going to run higher, but we are going to have to see more bullish news added in. If we start to see sluggish exports (it would be bearish).”