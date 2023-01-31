Worldwide developments driving grain markets

Developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and expectations about Chinese import plans have played a role in the grain markets. South American weather is another wild card.

Weekend rains in Argentina were pretty good. Argentina generally speaking has been drought-stricken,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

After some rains early the week of Jan. 30, forecasters expect a dry period to return.

“I’m not sure if Argentina is the reason the bean market is up,” he said. “But the forecast looks better. The Brazilian soybean harvest is moving slowly.”

One grains report indicated that only 4.4% of the Brazilian crop was harvested as of Jan. 27 due to excessive rainfall. That was less than half of the 11.4% report at the same point last year.

One group said 4.4% harvested through Friday, 11.4% last year. Brazil’s forecast is still wet.

U.S. exports were improved with optimism that China’s return from the Lunar New Year celebrations will increase the sales pace, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

“Selling rallies, especially in new crop, remains my focus, but with additional military support being delivered to Ukraine and tensions rising, a Russian reaction that threatens the Black Sea export corridor could be another bullish spark,” Lawrence said. “In short, I am concerned about new crop prices holding up with better South American weather while old crop could get interesting for short bursts.”

Jacob Christy of The Andersons said that traders are in anticipation of Chinese activity in the grains markets, especially with soybeans.

“Trade sees the recent uptick in export demand coupled with hope that when China returns from its lunar holiday that they too will be a big buyer,” he said. “With an already tight balance sheet and lingering questions in Argentina, the bean market is snapping back from last week. Obviously, we’ll wait and see on China demand. For now, rhetoric will chase price action.”